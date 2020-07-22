Sections
Home / India News / I am not Trump, can’t see my people suffering: Maharashtra CM on Covid pandemic

I am not Trump, can’t see my people suffering: Maharashtra CM on Covid pandemic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he is no United States of America’s President Donald Trump, who can tolerate the people’s...

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 16:11 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he is no United States of America’s President Donald Trump, who can tolerate the people’s suffering.

Thackeray made this statement in a promotional video of an interview that he had recorded earlier this week for Saamana, the mouthpiece of the ruling Shiv Sena, which he heads.

In the interview conducted by Sanjay Raut, executive editor of Saamana and a Sena member of the Rajya Sabha, Thackeray categorically stated that his decisions would be based on the betterment of the people without any fear or favour.

“I am not [Donald] Trump; I cannot see my people suffer before my eyes,” Thackeray said in a short clip released by Raut as a teaser campaign for the upcoming two-part interview.



The interview will be published in the Marathi daily on July 25 and July 26 ahead of the CM’s 60th birthday on July 27.

Thackeray said that the past six months have brought a “lot of challenges”, including the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak that appears to be “unending”.

He took on the criticism about not frequently visiting Mantralaya – the administrative seat of the Maharashtra government – in his stride.

He explained that he wanted to set an example of self-discipline for the public amid the viral outbreak, where maintaining the social distancing norms is the need of the hour.

The CM also shared his thought on whether students should appear for their final-year examinations amid the pandemic.

He is of the firm believer that the examinations must be held, as “nobody should be under the illusion that students won’t get [infected with] Covid-19 otherwise”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I am not Trump, can’t see my people suffering: Maharashtra CM on Covid pandemic
Jul 22, 2020 16:11 IST
Sebi slaps penalties totalling Rs 50 lakh on eight entities
Jul 22, 2020 16:08 IST
305 warders to be recruited directly for jails through Punjab Police Recruitment Board
Jul 22, 2020 16:07 IST
Elderly duo dances to Ghagra, their performance wins people over. Watch
Jul 22, 2020 16:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.