Home / India News / ‘I am not worried’, says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Enforcement Directorate’s questioning

The leader was quizzed on Monday at the agency’s regional office at Srinagar’s Raj Bagh in the probe connected to a money laundering scam of over Rs 40 crore of JKCA funds.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah speaks to media after leaves ED office, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI photo)

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday said he is not worried after the Enforcement Directorate questioned him in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to J-K Cricket Association scam.

The National Conference chief said the questioning is nothing new. “This questioning has been going on for many years, it is nothing new. I am not going to say anything. The Court will decide what is to be done. I am not worried,” the leader said after leaving the ED’s office, as quoted by ANI.

Abdullah said the political battle will continue whether he is alive or dead. “We have a long way to go, a long political battle that will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or dead, on the stage or not on the stage. Our fight is for restoration of Article 370 & our resolve will never change even if I’ve to be hanged,” he added.

The leader was quizzed on Monday at the agency’s regional office at Srinagar’s Raj Bagh in the probe connected to a money laundering scam of over Rs 40 crore of JKCA funds. The officials said the NC chief’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to PTI.

Abdullah received the summons by the ED on October 16, a day after the People’s Alliance was announced in the Gupkar declaration. Several leaders from different political parties from Jammu and Kashmir of the newly formed alliance called the ED’s summons issued to Abdullah a “witch hunt”.

The National Conference termed it as “political vendetta” by the Centre.“The BJP, after failing to politically fight party president Farooq Abdullah, has resorted to employing its agencies for the task,” a party spokesperson said on Monday in a statement.

