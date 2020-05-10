Sections
Home / India News / ‘I am perfectly healthy’, says Amit Shah on health rumours

‘I am perfectly healthy’, says Amit Shah on health rumours

Amit Shah thanked his well-wishers and party workers for their concern about his health. He also thanked those behind the rumours.

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a review meeting of the Directors General of All Central Armed Police Forces in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo )

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday refuted rumours about his health and said he is well and not suffering from any disease. He said some people have spread these rumours through social media and many have even tweeted praying for his death.

“The country is currently fighting a global epidemic like corona and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification,” he said on Twitter.

Shah said millions of his party workers and well wishers have expressed their concern over the rumours. “I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease.”

Shah thanked his well-wishers and party workers for their concern about his health. He also thanked those behind the rumours. “I have no ill will or malice towards people who have spread these rumours. Thank you to you too.”



Shah cited Hindu beliefs and said it is believed that such rumours strengthen one’s health. “Therefore, I hope that all such people will leave these meaningless things and let me do my work and also do their own work.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval dissects Imran Khan’s terror moves in Kashmir, preps India’s counter
May 10, 2020 01:04 IST
Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
May 10, 2020 02:56 IST
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
May 09, 2020 23:37 IST
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’: A quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
May 09, 2020 22:17 IST

latest news

Fire breaks out at Moscow coronavirus hospital, one dead
May 10, 2020 02:56 IST
Olympic shift: Indian players juggle between training and household chores
May 10, 2020 02:52 IST
Stressed over being sent back to jail, Ludhiana convict on parole hangs self
May 10, 2020 02:52 IST
Chandigarh residents coming from abroad to be brought back home
May 10, 2020 02:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.