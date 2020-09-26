Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘I can eat Rukhi-Sukhi rotis’: Chouhan reinstates Indore food safety officer

‘I can eat Rukhi-Sukhi rotis’: Chouhan reinstates Indore food safety officer

The officer thanked MP CM for revoking his suspension and added that he didn’t know what was his fault.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to revoke the suspension of the officer after he learnt of the development through social media. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled the suspension order of a food safety officer, who had reportedly not served fresh chapatis to the CM during his visit to Indore on Wednesday.

Manish Swami was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the CM’s visit, said an officer of the district administration. However, when the CM learnt of the punishment through the social media late on Friday, he asked the collector to reinstate Swami.

Talking to media persons in Sagar on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I don’t have any problem in eating ‘rukhi sukhi’ chapatis and I don’t feel that it is appropriate to suspend an officer for serving not so fresh food to me. I never mind if I go through any difficulty during my visit to different districts because I am a public servant and dedicated to work for the welfare of the people.”

Also Read: Chouhan refers to poll panel’s guidelines, tweets appeal to wash ‘hand’ completely

Manish Swami thanked CM and said, “I don’t know the reason behind my suspension but I am so happy that the CM sir thought about me and ordered the revocation of the suspension order.”

Indore district collector Manish Singh, who issued the order of suspension, couldn’t be contacted for his comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
Sep 26, 2020 17:50 IST
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
Sep 26, 2020 17:27 IST
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Sep 26, 2020 18:04 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Now, free video consultation for home-isolated Covid patients in Ludhiana
Sep 26, 2020 18:20 IST
Ludhiana: Two MBA students of PCTE bag top university positions
Sep 26, 2020 18:17 IST
Tia Bajpai: People told my parents big stars do drugs, beti bhi karti hogi
Sep 26, 2020 18:14 IST
Woman plays violin as cat listens. Wholesome clip gets over 3 million views
Sep 26, 2020 18:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.