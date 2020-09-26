‘I can eat Rukhi-Sukhi rotis’: Chouhan reinstates Indore food safety officer

Shivraj Singh Chouhan decided to revoke the suspension of the officer after he learnt of the development through social media. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled the suspension order of a food safety officer, who had reportedly not served fresh chapatis to the CM during his visit to Indore on Wednesday.

Manish Swami was suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the CM’s visit, said an officer of the district administration. However, when the CM learnt of the punishment through the social media late on Friday, he asked the collector to reinstate Swami.

Talking to media persons in Sagar on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “I don’t have any problem in eating ‘rukhi sukhi’ chapatis and I don’t feel that it is appropriate to suspend an officer for serving not so fresh food to me. I never mind if I go through any difficulty during my visit to different districts because I am a public servant and dedicated to work for the welfare of the people.”

Manish Swami thanked CM and said, “I don’t know the reason behind my suspension but I am so happy that the CM sir thought about me and ordered the revocation of the suspension order.”

Indore district collector Manish Singh, who issued the order of suspension, couldn’t be contacted for his comment.