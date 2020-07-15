Sections
Home / India News / I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi,

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was removed as the president of Congress’ state unit on Tuesday, has said that he is not going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he told Hindustan Times.

Pilot also cancelled a press conference scheduled for later in the day.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prada headlines Milan’s first Digital Fashion Week
Jul 15, 2020 09:36 IST
I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 09:43 IST
Hospital staffer admits to murdering 7 patients with insulin in US
Jul 15, 2020 09:30 IST
Alia Bhatt posts a candid pic: ‘My calm in every storm’
Jul 15, 2020 09:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.