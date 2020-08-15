Sections
Home / India News / ‘I’m sure he’ll hoist the tri-colour next year’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter shares emotional Independence Day post

‘I’m sure he’ll hoist the tri-colour next year’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter shares emotional Independence Day post

Sharmistha posted images from last year’s Independence Day celebrations with her father and hoped for him to get better to hoist the tri-colour next year.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 11:49 IST

By hindustantims.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(@Sharmistha_GK/Twitter)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter on Saturday and revisited her memories with father. She said her father never missed hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day.

Sharmistha posted images from last year’s Independence Day celebrations and hoped for her father to get better to hoist the tri-colour next year.

“In his childhood, my dad & my uncle would hoist National Flag at our ancestral home in village. Since then, he never missed a year to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day. Sharing some memories from last years celebration at home. I’m sure he’ll do the same next year. Jai Hind,” her post read.

 Also read: Pranab Mukherjee being closely monitored, medical condition unchanged



The former president’s health condition remains critical but stable. As per the statement issued by the hospital where he is being treated, Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator and is being closely monitored.



“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” the Army (R&R) Hospital said in a statement on Saturday morning.

On Friday, Sharmistha tweeted out saying that her father’s medical has not worsened.

“Without getting into medical jargons, whatever I could understand from the last two days is that though my dads’ condition continues to remain very critical, it hasn’t worsened. There’s little improvement in his eyes’ reaction to light,” she had posted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana’s coronavirus tally crosses 90,000
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
HC grants anticipatory bail to two IAS officers in NAN case lodged by ED
Aug 15, 2020 12:22 IST
Jab Poo met The Professor: This Netflix video shows a ‘crossover no one asked for’
Aug 15, 2020 12:25 IST
Independence Day 2020: History of Indian flag and its significance
Aug 15, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.