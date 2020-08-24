Sections
Home / India News / ‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary

‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary

Arun Jaitley had died of multiple organ failure at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 66 on August 24.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen with Arun Jaitley in New Delhi in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on the first anniversary of his death for his diligent service to the country and his “wit, intellect, legal acumen”.

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tagged a video of his comments during a prayer meeting in his memory. 

Modi had mourned Jaitley’s death, saying he has lost a valued friend. He was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the second leg of a three-nation visit when the news of the former finance minister came.



Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted to praise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” Shah said.

BJP president JP Nadda also paid his homage to Jaitley on his first death anniversary.

“Salutes to ex-finance minister Shri Arun Jaitley, a brilliant leader, thinker, Padma Bhushan awardee, on his first death anniversary. The unending contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in nation building will always be remembered,” Jadda tweeted.

Jaitley had died of multiple organ failure at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 66 on August 24, 2019, two weeks after he was admitted to the premier hospital.

Modi had handpicked Jaitley to be the finance minister after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept to power in 2014. Jaitley who had been battling a series of illnesses had asked Modi to exclude him from the government in 2019.

He was the second BJP stalwart to die in less than three weeks after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT Bombay holds convocation event in ‘virtual reality’ mode
Aug 24, 2020 08:42 IST
‘I miss my friend a lot’: PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary
Aug 24, 2020 08:44 IST
Tired of your Zoom meetings? Harsh Goenka suggests you try this. Watch
Aug 24, 2020 08:38 IST
WB gets heavy rain alert till Aug 27; flood-like situation likely in some dists
Aug 24, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.