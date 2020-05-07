‘I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam’: PM Modi on Andhra Pradesh chemical gas leak

Sections
The prime minister said the situation in Visakhapatnam is being closely monitored.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:39 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At least eight people died and more than thousand people fell sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday. (HT Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant and said he has spoken to officials at the Home Affairs ministry and the NDMA regarding the incident.  

“Spoke to officials of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) and NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday enquired about the gas leak incident at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam. The chief minister has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office stated.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh chemical gas leak - What we know so far



Reddy will leave for Visakhapatnam and visit King George Hospital where the affected are being treated.



“The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help,”  CMO, Andhra Pradesh stated.

At least eight people died and more than thousand people fell sick after inhaling poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday. Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang confirmed the toll at six. Unconfirmed reports say eight people have been killed in the mishap.

The incident happened at around 3 am at LG Polymers Ltd at Gopalapatnam, when people in the nearby colonies were fast asleep.

