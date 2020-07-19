Sections
Home / India News / I-T may summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based firms

I-T may summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based firms

Officials had said about ~12 crore cash and jewellery worth ~1.5 crore were seized after the searches.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 03:58 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Income Tax Department officials conduct a raid at the office and jewellery showroom of Congress party member Rajiv Arora, in Jaipur, Monday, July 13, 2020. (PTI)

The Income Tax Department will summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based groups whom it had raided earlier this week for alleged tax evasion, officials said on Saturday.

They said the sleuths had recorded the statements of some employees of these firms when the searches were launched on July 13 at 43 premises in Mumbai, Delhi, Kota and Jaipur, amid a brewing political crisis in the ruling Congress in the state. Some more summons will be issued to the main promoters of the business groups that were searched, officials said.

Officials had said about ~12 crore cash and jewellery worth ~1.5 crore were seized after the searches.The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the policy-making body for the tax department, had said on Monday that “search and survey operations were conducted on three groups at 20 premises in Jaipur, six in Kota, eight in Delhi and nine in Mumbai”.

While the department did not identify the groups, officials said the premises of Om Metals Infraprojects Limited in Delhi and Rajasthan, Jaipur’s Amrapali Jewels promoted by Rajasthan Congress leader Rajiv Arora, those of another Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore and R K Sharma, promoter of a luxury hotel in Jaipur, were covered. The searches came amidst an intense power tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy and former PCC chief Sachin Pilot.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stakeholders responsible for the manifold growth of NPAs
Jul 19, 2020 04:16 IST
Cooking tips, yoga keep Ashok Gehlot’s MLAs busy at Rajasthan hotel
Jul 19, 2020 04:07 IST
I-T may summon promoters of three Rajasthan-based firms
Jul 19, 2020 03:58 IST
38-year-old jailed on Thursday takes his life in Tihar jail
Jul 19, 2020 03:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.