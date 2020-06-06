Sections
Home / India News / ‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds

‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds

He alleged some hospitals are lying about beds even though the information on the app is updated by them.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:53 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is non-negotiable and private hospitals will have to treat Covid-19 patients in the national capital. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday a few hospitals lying about the number of beds for patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) available with them won’t be spared.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it is non-negotiable and private hospitals will have to treat Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Please give me a few days… We will end this business of black marketing of beds,” Kejriwal said during a video conference.

The chief minster said his government launched a mobile application to stop the black marketing of beds.



“We thought of making the information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was an uproar over it as if we committed a crime,” Kejriwal said.

He alleged some hospitals are lying about beds even though the information on the app is updated by them.

Kejriwal had launched the mobile application on Tuesday to help people know about vacant beds in the hospital in the national capital.

“We have been telling you that the Delhi government has made adequate arrangement for Covid-19 patients - in terms of the number of hospitals, beds in there, the ICU facility in those hospitals and how many ventilators are there,” Kejriwal had said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

The app will be updated twice every day once at 10am and then at 6pm.

Kejriwal said if the app shows information about empty beds in a hospital but its staff refuses to admit them, they can call on the helpline number 1031.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s participation in Yoga Day programme in Leh doubtful: AYUSH Ministry
Jun 06, 2020 13:07 IST
Is this cat broken? Does it see ghosts? Watch this weird video to decide
Jun 06, 2020 13:06 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid patients within 24 hrs, says Delhi govt and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 12:55 IST
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Jun 06, 2020 12:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.