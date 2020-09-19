I was ready to get arrested but...: AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s reply to UP Police’s summoning notice

In his reply to the Uttar Pradesh police’s summoning notice, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that he was ready to get arrested but chief minister Yogi Adityanath was not even keen on taking a statement.

“Yogi ji, I was ready to get arrested, but you are not even ready to take a statement. But that’s okay, two days after the Monsoon Session ends, I will come to Lucknow’s Hazratganj police station,” Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP lawmaker has been summoned to appear before the UP Police in connection with a sedition case filed against him.

The Uttar Pradesh police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh on September 1 under various sections of the IPC at Hazratganj police station for conducting a survey.

The notice sent to Singh on his New Delhi address also mentions charges under IPC 124 A, 153 A (promoting enmity between classes), and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).