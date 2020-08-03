‘I will be on the banks of Saryu river’: Uma Bharti to skip Ram temple event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader uma Bharti has said that she will be skipping the groudbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. The decision, she said on Twitter, has been taken for the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people in the wake of Covid-19.

“Since the time I’ve heard about Amit Shah and other BJP leaders testing positive for Covid-19, I am worried about those who will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, especially PM Modi,” Bharti tweeted in Hindi.

“Hence, I have requested the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas officials to allow me to remain along the banks of the Saryu river when the ceremony takes place,” she further said in her subsequent tweet.

Bharti said that she will start from Bhopal today. “I might come in contact with some Covid-19 positive patient in Ayodhya. “So, I will keep away from the place where PM Modi and hundreds of others will gather. I will visit Ramlalla only after these people leave,” she said in another tweet.

The BJP leader further said that she has informed Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas officials to remove her name from the ceremony programme.

Bharti had posted 12 tweets on Sunday confirming her presence in Ayodhya. She had then talked about the “interview offers” she has received, but said she doesn’t want to mention her efforts in a movement “that has been going on for 500 years”.

“It is a matter of pride for me that the temple’s construction will begin in my lifetime. Our honourable Prime Minister will inaugurate the event on behalf of all Indians,” she had said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and a host of senior RSS and BJP leaders have been invited for the event. The groundbreaking ceremony that marks the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

LK Advani and senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi - the two senior leaders who were the face of the Ramjanmabhoomi movement - will attend the event through video conference.