Home / India News / IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly

IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly

In his closing address at a conference of the IAF’s top brass, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said it was critical to recognise the nature of emerging threats in a rapidly changing world.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:27 IST

By HT Correspondent| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The three-day conference, which ended on Friday, saw top commanders hold a series of discussions on “operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats,” the IAF said in a statement. (Pic: Style Photo service.)

Amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday stressed on the need to build capacity swiftly, enhance the serviceability of all assets including fighter jets and work towards effective integration of new technologies in the shortest timeframe.

The three-day conference, which ended on Friday, saw top commanders hold a series of discussions on “operational preparedness and strategies for countering security threats,” the IAF said in a statement.

“They discussed the current situation and thereafter carried out a thorough review of the IAF’s transformation roadmap for the next decade,” the statement added. Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General MM Naravane and navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh addressed the IAF’s top brass on jointness and integrated warfighting.



Addressing the IAF’s commanders’ conference on its opening day, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the air force to stay prepared for any eventuality, with Bhadauria asserting that IAF was poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary.

Singh said the swift deployment of the air force’s assets at forward locations in response to the current situation in eastern Ladakh “sent a strong message” to the adversary. Bhadauria also stressed on the need to focus on “the ability to handle situations at a short notice” to ensure a robust response.

The defence minister last week said the progress in negotiations with China should help resolve the border dispute but he “couldn’t guarantee to what extent the situation will be resolved,” underlining that complex nature of the disengagement process along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).

