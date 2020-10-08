IAF Day 2020: ‘Ever ready to safeguard nation’s sovereignty,’ says air chief RKS Bhadauria

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, on Thursday addressed the force on its 88th foundation day, saying it stands ever ready to protect the nation’s sovereignty and interests ‘in all circumstances.’

Addressing the air warriors after inspecting the parade at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, Bhadauria said as it enters its 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. “As we enter the 89th year, the IAF is undergoing a transformational change. We are entering an era which will redefine where we employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations,” he said.

“I want to assure the nation the IAF will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and interests,” the air chief further said.

On the ongoing standoff with China in Ladakh, Bhadauria said, “I commend all air warriors for a quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army.”

The air chief also remarked how 2020 has indeed been an ‘unprecedented year.’ He said the nation’s response was firm as Covid-19 spread across the globe. “The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that the IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period,” Bhadauria added.

Earlier, a host of politicians, including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and others extended their greetings to the IAF on its 88th anniversary.

Chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat, army chief General MM Naravane and navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh are also attending the ceremony at the Hindon airbase.