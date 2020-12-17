Sections
IAF flying officer stabbed after brawl in Guwahati pub

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:57 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The officer was shifted to a private hospital located nearby where he was treated for his wounds. According to the police, the officer is stable and is out of danger. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) flying officer was allegedly stabbed by an unidentified person outside a pub in Guwahati, police confirmed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Sunday on Guwahati’s busy Guwahati-Shillong Road after the officer and four of his companions (also from the defence forces) had an argument with two civilians inside the microbrewery-cum-pub.

The two persons were reportedly evicted by the pub’s employees after the argument. But after the IAF officer and his friends came out of the pub sometime later, the two of them engaged in a brawl with the group in which the officer was injured.

The officer was shifted to a private hospital located nearby where he was treated for his wounds. According to the police, the officer is stable and is out of danger.

“An FIR regarding the incident was filed by the officer on December 14. We have started our investigations. The two persons involved in the brawl have not been identified yet, but we hope to do so very soon,” said Prafulla Das, in-charge of Dispur police station.

Police are going through video footage of events inside the pub and trying to identify the two civilians.

