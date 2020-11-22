Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / IAF remembers Boyra Day: All about the first India, Pak dogfight

IAF remembers Boyra Day: All about the first India, Pak dogfight

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday remembered the Battle of Boyra that took place on November 22, 1971. It is known as Boyra Day.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 13:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday remembered the Battle of Boyra that took place on November 22, 1971. (PTI (Representative Image))

he Indian Air Force (IAF) marks November 22 as Boyra Day when the first-ever aerial dogfight between Indian and Pakistani air forces erupted on this day decades ago. IAF on Sunday remembered the Battle of Boyra that took place on November 22, 1971.

“The first aerial engagement between IAF&PAF in the buildup to 1971 war took place on 22 Nov, when IAF Gnats intercepted PAF Sabres over Boyra. In the ensuing dogfight, three PAF Sabres were claimed by the IAF Gnats, with two crashing in Indian territory,” IAF tweeted.

The IAF also said that 22 Squadron of the IAF was rechristened as Sabre Slayers and decorated with battle honours. “Three of its pilots, Flt Lt RA Massey, Flt Lt MA Ganapathy & Fg Offr D Lazarus were awarded #VirChakra for their role in the air battle,” it added.

Here’s all you need to know about Boyra Day:



1. On November 22, 1971, four Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Sabres intruded into Indian airspace in the eastern sector while providing support to the Pakistani ground units.



2. The IAF’s Gnats intercepted the Sabres and shot down three over the skies of Jessore in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). All the four aircraft or ‘Swifts’ (as they were called) of the Number 22 Squadron returned to base unscathed.

3. Two PAF pilots who ejected over India were captured and produced before a crowded press conference the next day.

4. The IAF heroes of Boyra dogfight were pilots Flight Lieutenant Roy Massey VrC, Flying Officer Donald Lazarus VrC, Flight Lieutenant MA Ganapathy VrC and Flight Lieutenant S Soares. The fighter controller during the engagement was Flight Lieutenant KB Bagchi VM.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Nov 22, 2020 13:13 IST
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP
Nov 22, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

Is piracy the need of the hour for single screen cinemas amid pandemic.
Nov 22, 2020 14:16 IST
Canada to return statue of Hindu goddess
Nov 22, 2020 14:15 IST
Mumbai civic body to visit again houses found locked in anti-Covid drive
Nov 22, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Centre rushes high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP
Nov 22, 2020 14:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.