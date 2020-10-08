IAF’s Dhruv helicopter makes precautionary landing in UP’s Saharanpur
Dhruv, which is an advanced light helicopter (ALH), made its precautionary landing in an open field in the district.
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:49 IST
An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on routine training sortie carried out a precautionary landing in the rural areas of Saharanpur district on Thursday.
People gathered in the area while the ALH Dhruv helicopter carried out the precautionary landing here.
The landing was carried out in an open field here. (ANI)