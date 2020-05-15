Sections
Home / India News / IAF to get first batch of Rafale jets by July-end

IAF to get first batch of Rafale jets by July-end

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is likely to get the delivery of the first batch of four Rafale jets from France by July-end, people aware of the developments said on Friday. The four fighters were...

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is likely to get the delivery of the first batch of four Rafale jets from France by July-end, people aware of the developments said on Friday.

The four fighters were supposed to fly to their home base in India in May 2020, but the plan was delayed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. Confinement measures announced by France to battle the outbreak temporarily halted production at aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s Merignac facility.

India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016 as an emergency purchase to arrest the worrying slide in the air force’s combat capabilities.

According to the delivery schedule, the first 18 jets (including the four in the first batch) are supposed to be delivered to the IAF by February 2021, with the rest expected by April-May 2022.



France handed over to India its first Rafale fighter during a ceremony attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart, Florence Parly, in Merignac on October 8, 2019, which coincided with the IAF’s 87th founding day.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine of a family in Ulhasnagar test positive
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
Farmers running out of patience due to delay in payment: Deepender
May 15, 2020 23:45 IST
External affairs ministry lauds PGIMER for organising webinar on management of Covid crisis
May 15, 2020 23:44 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Haryana Roadways resumes bus services partially
May 15, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.