Sections
Home / India News / IAS officer booked after woman accuses him of rape in Chhattisgarh

IAS officer booked after woman accuses him of rape in Chhattisgarh

The officer was removed from the Janjgir-Champa district a week ago and is currently posted as Director, land records.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 08:08 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Raipur

According to the police, the IAS officer had allegedly threatened the woman to terminate her husband from service and raped her (Representative Photo)

A case was registered against an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former collector of Janjgir Champa on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman after threatening to terminate her husband from service.

The police said that a case has been registered under section 376, 506 and 509 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Janjgir police station against the 2007-batch IAS officer.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the IAS officer and police have started investigation,” Director General of Police (DGP), DM Awasthi told Hindustan Times.

The officer was removed from the Janjgir-Champa district a week ago and is currently posted as Director, land records.



As per the press note issued by Janjgir-Champa administration, the IAS officer had allegedly threatened the woman to terminate her husband from service and raped her on May 15. The woman also alleged that the officer was sending vulgar messages to her and continuously threatening her.

Even after repeated calls and messages by Hindustan Times, the IAS officer was not reachable for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CPI(M) to stage countrywide protests on June 16
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Schools in Haryana to reopen in July: Minister
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Shivangi Joshi sends money to Rajesh Kareer after his emotional appeal
Jun 04, 2020 09:22 IST
India’s single-day Covid-19 spike crosses another grim milestone, 260 fatalities in 24 hours
Jun 04, 2020 09:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.