IB's annual three-day police chiefs' conference begins

IB’s annual three-day police chiefs’ conference begins

The police chiefs and central agencies officials will discuss policing, national security, and terrorism at the conference

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses the inaugural session of All India DGP/IGP Conference-2020 via video conferencing, in New Delhi on December 2. (PTI)

The Intelligence Bureau (IB)’s 55th annual three-day conference of Director Generals of Police and Inspector Generals of Police began on Wednesday. The police chiefs and central agencies officials will discuss policing, national security, and terrorism at the conference.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated the conference being held virtually for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, directed the security agencies to have a coordinated approach to national security. He asked them to achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation, according to a home ministry statement.

Shah stressed upon the need to ensure the safety and dignity of the citizens. He underlined the importance of the capacity building of police to deal with emergency situations and disasters.

Shah highlighted policy issues on national security and applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management. He emphasised there should be “zero tolerance against terrorism”.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the conference virtually and reviewed the action points of last year’s conference.

The IB presented a review of the internal security situation to Modi and Shah.

A session on initiatives of security forces to tackle the Left-wing extremism was also held. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also attended the conference.

