IB staffer Ankit Sharma, killed in Delhi riots, was stabbed 51 times: Police chargesheet

People pay tribute to IB staffer Ankit Sharma and Delhi Police constable Rattan Lal who lost their lives in North-East Delhi violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, in February this year. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was found dead during the riots in North-East Delhi in February this year, was stabbed 51 times, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said in its chargesheet filed on Wednesday.

The police chargesheet said that during post-mortem, the doctors found 51 sharp and blunt injuries on Sharma’s body.

Ten people, including suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested in this case.

Investigation has revealed that there was a deep rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Ankit Sharma, who was a familiar face in the area. He was specifically targeted by a mob led by Hussain, it further said in the chargesheet filed today.

The police have also found the blood stained knife used to stab Sharma and the blood stained clothes of the killer. Hussain’s licensed pistol was also seized but in a separate case.

The police had filed two chargesheets on Tuesday in connection with two separate cases registered during the communal rioting. In one of the chargesheets, the police named Hussain, alleging he played a “pivotal role” during the riots.

The police said Hussain met former JNU student Umar Khalid, who, the department claimed, was part of a larger group organising the riots and protests in the city.

Hussain has been charged under sections dealing with rioting, criminal conspiracy, dacoity, promoting religious enmity and under the Arms Act.

At least 53 people were killed and around 400 injured in the violence that started as clashes between protesters for and against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA in February.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in North-East Delhi’s Chand Bagh area on February 26, a day after he had gone missing after Delhi riots broke out. It had “multiple abrasion... deep cuts... by sharp edge objects” according to news agencies who quoted the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

The IB staffer’s murder was one of the most highlighted cases of Delhi riots. Sharma had joined the IB as security assistant in 2017.