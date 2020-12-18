Sections
ICMR chief Balram Bhargava admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for Covid-19 treatment

ICMR chief Balram Bhargava admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for Covid-19 treatment

Bhargava, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, is recovering well and likely to be discharged soon, the report added.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New DElhi

DG, ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava addressing a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on Covid-19 in New Delhi. (ANI file photo)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The AIIMS Trauma Centre was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility on December 15.

The ICMR chief, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, officials told PTI.

