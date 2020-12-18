ICMR chief Balram Bhargava admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for Covid-19 treatment

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New DElhi

DG, ICMR Dr. Balram Bhargava addressing a press conference on the actions taken, preparedness, and updates on Covid-19 in New Delhi. (ANI file photo)

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director general Balram Bhargava, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is undergoing treatment at Delhi’s AIIMS Trauma Centre, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

Bhargava, who was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, is recovering well and likely to be discharged soon, the report added.

The AIIMS Trauma Centre was converted into a dedicated Covid-19 facility on December 15.

The ICMR chief, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, officials told PTI.