ICMR DG hails Gandhian perspective of healthy living in Covid-19 times

he ICMR Director-General opined that Gandhi was aware and concerned about individual health and poured his thoughts in the book “Key to Health”.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 06:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava opined that Gandhi was aware and concerned about individual health (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT File Photo )

Following Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of healthy lifestyle -- “Less is more” and “Health is wealth” especially in the times of crisis will be a prominent way to foster ease of living during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Prof (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prof (Dr) Bhargava said that Gandhi has spent his life promoting the message of preventive health to the masses.

“In today’s unprecedented time, there is no better person who could lead us out of this. Taking a cue from his messages, we should follow the COVID-19 preventive measures like physical distancing (do gaz ki doori), use of masks at public places and offices, maintaining hand hygiene as these are most effective ways to keep this dreadful virus at bay,” he said.

“Following them conscientiously will be a prominent way to foster ease of living in COVID times,” he said.

In the meantime, ICMR is on its toes to find out pharmacological solutions and developing a vaccine to fight against this coronavirus, said ICMR chief.

Over the last two years, the top medical research body has the National Gandhi Museum, to promote Gandhian philosophy of health -- ‘Gandhi & Health@150’ initiative.

Dr HK Chopra, Senior Consultant, Moolchand Hospital said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s thought process was to ‘keep moving’, which is essential for blood circulation and a healthy body. The best message that he gave us was that exercise is essential for a fit body and mind.”

Meanwhile, Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder, HEAL Foundation, said that Gandhi’s simple teachings and philosophies inspire us to shape our thoughts and do better in a time of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mahatma Gandhi was also a master communicator and the behaviour change champion of the world,” he said.

