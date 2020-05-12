Sections
Home / India News / ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of Covid-19 infection among Indian population

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of Covid-19 infection among Indian population

The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Updated: May 12, 2020 22:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Health worker using Thermal Screening Device to migrants from Tamil nadu and Andhra Pradesh after arriving by a special train at Danapur Railway Station in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Santosh kumar/Hindustan Times)

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based sero survey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population.

The survey would be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and Union Territories, the apex health research body said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam and Bihar are some of the states where the survey would be conducted.

The household level cross-sectional survey will cover 24,000 adults distributed equally across four strata of districts categorised on the basis of Covid-19 cases.



According to an expert, the exercise can help ascertain if there has been community transmission of the respiratory disease in these areas.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months
May 12, 2020 22:37 IST
Kalyan records 22 new cases
May 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Film report card: The way forward!
May 12, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.