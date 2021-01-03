Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ICMR: UK strain successfully cultured in India

ICMR: UK strain successfully cultured in India

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:27 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The researchers at ICMR used “vero cell line” to culture the virus. (Reuters/ Representative )

The National Institute of Virology in Pune has successfully isolated and cultured the new UK variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from the samples of the UK returnees, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday.

India is the second country, after the UK, to have done so. “No country has yet reported successful isolation and culture of the UK variant of Sars-CoV-2,” the ICMR statement said.

Culture is the process by which cells are grown under controlled conditions, generally outside their natural environment.

The researchers at the institute used “vero cell line” to culture the virus. These are cells derived from the kidney of the African green monkeys and are one of the most common cell lines used for molecular and cell biology research.

These cultures will help the country in studying whether the current vaccines and the natural immunity gained through exposure to the infection will be effective against the new variant.

“This is a very important step and the expected next step for the top virology institute. These cell cultures are extremely important for various studies, including studies to answer the pertinent question on whether the vaccines will be effective against the new variant,” said Dr Rakesh Mishra, director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
California funeral homes run out of space as Covid-19 rages
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.