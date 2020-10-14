Sections
Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health improves, he tests Covid-19 negative

Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health improves, he tests Covid-19 negative

The octogenarian actor had to be hospitalized after he tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Kolkata

One of the most celebrated actors in Bengal, Chatterjee has received many awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, National Awards and Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna. (HT PHOTO.)

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health has improved and he is believed to be more stable than Tuesday, his daughter has said. The octogenarian actor also tested Covid-19 negative on Wednesday, doctors treating him confirmed.

“My father is slightly more stable today (Wednesday). He is 1% better than yesterday (Tuesday) and I’m happy with that. Some more tests have been conducted today and we’ll get the results tomorrow or later,” Poulami Bose, the actor’s daughter, posted on a social networking platform late on Wednesday evening.

The thespian was removed from BI-PAP support on Tuesday and doctors were not considering invasive ventilation, Bose had said on Tuesday.



He is best known for his collaboration with another legend of Bengali cinema-- Oscar-winning director Satyajit Ray and the Feluda films.

On Tuesday, Bose had, however, objected to the circulation of pictures, taken without their permission at the hospital where Chatterjee is being treated for coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Bose said that the family is ‘extremely upset’ about the incident.

