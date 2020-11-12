‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double

The Central government has decided to build an ‘iconic structure’ called the ‘Nav Bharat Udyan’, or New India Garden, next to the Yamuna river bank spread over 22 acres to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) called a design competition for the new structure.

The Centre has decided to double the length of the Central Vista from 2.9 km to 6.3 km, beyond the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the Mother Teresa Crescent in the west and from the India Gate to the banks of the river Yamuna in the east.

According to the CPWD’s proposal submitted today, the structure is being built to “realise the grand vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, symbolising emerging New India with equitable growth opportunities, rooted in values of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas and representing the aspiration of clean India, free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism and casteism”.

Hindustan Times had first reported on the Centre’s plans to extend the Central Vista on January 16. The ‘iconic structure’ is planned to be built and dedicated to the nation by August 15, 2022, which provides execution time of about one year for the project.

The CPWD’s proposal says the ‘iconic structure’ should be constructed with materials and technology which would last for ages, like “Ashoka’s edicts, Iron Pillar in Qutub Minar complex, etc”. It should be robust and withstand the vagaries of nature and remain as such for millennia to represent the current age, it added.

“Under the Master Plan, the Central Vista Axis will be extended from the present 2.9 km to 6.3 km from ridge to river. On the eastern side, it will culminate at the western bank of River Yamuna. This will restore the original design envisioned for Central Vista,” the CPWD’s proposal said.

“Spread over 20.22 acres, Nav Bharat Udyan will be open to the public and is being designed to have an iconic structure and infotainment facilities such as Sphere of Unity, Milestones Walkway, Journey of India, Tech Dome, Amphitheatre, public amenities, etc, to showcase India’s rich historical and cultural heritage, scientific achievements, and will symbolise unity in diversity and aspirations of the New India,” it added.

As per the rules of the design competition, any Indian citizen or organisation is allowed to participate. It will include architects, architectural firms, students, student groups, architectural or planning schools/colleges and other institutions across India, or any combination of the above. All submissions have to be made by December 11 while the winners will be announced in the last week of December, 2020.

“The structure should be iconic in design and represent the national capital. For example, the India Gate erected by the British in the Central Vista in the early 20th century prominently signifies Delhi. The proposed iconic structure being built in independent India should now become a new symbol of the national capital,” CPWD’s proposal said.

The central axis of the Vista starts from the Rashtrapati Bhawan, moves on the central line between North and South Blocks and Rajpath and culminates at India Gate. The iconic structure should be aligned exactly on this central axis, as per the design competition’s rules. It will be located on the western bank of river Yamuna. Hence, the foundation is to be sited in sandy soil with a high water table.

“The iconic structure should represent values and aspirations of New India, which is clean and free from poverty, corruption, terrorism, communalism, and casteism. It may further symbolise the new developments like digital India, skilled India, fit India, etc coupled with energy, dynamism and transformational ethos. The iconic structure should be constructed with indigenous materials, to realise the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the CPWD’s proposal said.

The structure can also be a tower/sculpture or any other form apart from a building to be occupied, according to the rules.

The maximum permissible height at the proposed site as per colour coded zonal map prepared by Airports Authority of India is 134 metres from the present ground level.

The Central Vista redevelopment plan, being handled by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, and the entire project is slated to be finished by 2024.