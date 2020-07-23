Sections
Home / India News / Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Piyush Goyal 

Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Piyush Goyal 

The list of sectors include food processing, organic farming, agro chemicals, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, leather, auto parts and textiles, among others.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. (ANI)

The government has so far identified 20 sectors where India can meet domestic demand as well as become a global supplier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said industry body FICCI and other associations are working with the government in this regard.

“We have identified first 12 sectors and now 8 more, so we have 20 sectors in which Ficci and other associations are very much part of our engagement, where we have identified sectors where India can not only meet own domestic needs but also become globally competitive and become global leader supplying to the world,” he said in a Ficci webinar.

These sectors include food processing, organic farming, agro chemicals, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, leather, auto parts and textiles, among others.



He also highlighted that despite having skilled carpenters and artisans, India continues to import furniture.

“Can we not prepare India to become the factory of the world for furniture, can we not build to scale at competitive prices so that the world looks at India, to source from India,” he added.

Further talking about yoga, the minister said yoga holds huge potential for industry and young entrepreneurs as the world is excited about it.

“But did India really grab the opportunity that the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) opened up for India. Did we set up 100,000 yoga centres all over the world, did any entrepreneur amongst you or startups thought in terms of the possibilities that yoga offers by planning to train maybe 100,000 or 500,000 yoga teachers who would find an opportunity across the globe,” Goyal noted.

He said one has to take a person in yoga room for four sessions only and for the fifth session, the person will come “running and then for the rest of his life, he would want to be a yoga participant, that is the power of yoga”.

Cure is not only about medicine or about visiting hospital or a doctor for treatment, the huge possibilities of yoga as a preventive medication are known to many but have not been captured as an opportunity.

“I do not know whether all of us have failed the nation and the people of India, where despite the Prime Minister with his vision of opening up door, opening up opportunities, for all of us, (we) have not seized the moment,” the minister asked.

He added that post-Covid-19, people may not like to visit a medical practitioner for common cold and illnesses, “so why not look at preventive methods”.

“I do not think all is lost, I still think that if some innovative youngsters plan to take it to the rest of the world, India can become a power house providing this technology and it’s a scientific technology. Every aspect of yoga, every ‘aasan’ teaches you something new,” Goyal said.

Disruption need not always be technological as it not only comes out of computer screens, he said adding “disruption can come out of a variety of ways. It is for us to see whether we are willing to engage, whether we are willing to offer to the rest of the world India’s traditional strengths”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Brain network mechanism causes spatial memory impairment: Study
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
84 test positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu’s Raj Bhawan
Jul 23, 2020 15:00 IST
Amazon to offer auto insurance in India
Jul 23, 2020 14:58 IST
HC refuses to interfere with govt decision to allow transfer of 15% staff
Jul 23, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.