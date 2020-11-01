Sections
‘If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading...’: Kangana Ranaut on Canadian PM’s free speech comment

Speaking on the issue of beheading of a teacher in France, Justin Trudeau defended free speech, but added that it was “not without limits”. In response, Kangana Ranaut tweeted saying “we don’t live in an ideal world”.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of actor Kangana Ranaut. (PTI)

Actor Kangana Ranaut picked up Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on limits on free speech to say that people are not living in an ideal world and if people are beheaded for “petty crimes”, there is no need for law and order.

The remarks were made in connection with the beheading of a teacher in France who showed his students cartoons on Prophet Mohammed.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Trudeau defended free speech, but added that it was “not without limits”.

“We will always defend freedom of expression,” Trudeau said in response to a question about the right to show a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed, as France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine did.



“But freedom of expression is not without limits,” he added. “We owe it to ourselves to act with respect for others and to seek not to arbitrarily or unnecessarily injure those with whom we are sharing a society and a planet.”

Distancing himself from the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, Trudeau pleaded for a careful use of free speech.

Ranaut used a news article with Trudeau’s comments to post her response.

“Dear Justin,we don’t live in an ideal world,people mustn’t but everyday they are breaking signal,doing drugs,molesting others,hurting sentiments.If every petty crime’s punishment is beheading each other then why we need a Prime Minister or any law n order?” she tweeted.

 

She further posted on Twitter, “Anybody makes cartoons on Ram, Krishan, Maa Durga or any God for that matter Allah, Christ, must be punished if they do it at work place or social media suspend them, if they disrespect openly send them to jail for 6 months, that’s all, people have a right to be atheist. I can choose not to believe in your God, that’s fine, it’s not a crime, I can express how I don’t agree with your religion, yes !! that’s freedom of expression, learn to live with my voice, you have learnt to slit my throat cause you have no answers to my questions, ask yourself.”

Minutes later, the actor posted the tweet again seeking a response from the Canadian prime minister.

Anger erupted in the Middle East in response to Macron defending the right to publish the cartoons in France.

Macron made the comments during a tribute last week to Samuel Paty, a teacher beheaded in the street for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed in class in a course on freedom of expression.

