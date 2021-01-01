Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer

‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer

“I have been transferred more than double the times than the number of years of my career, the IPS officer tweeted

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPS D Roopa on Thursday said post does not matter to her though the transfer will put her on an equal footing with IPS officer Nimbalkar whom she has accused of corruption. (File photo/PTI)

IPS officer D Roopa, who was the first woman home secretary of Karnataka and who is also famous for her tweets, on Thursday was transferred as the managing director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation. On Friday, she took the new charge. The transfer comes amid her public spat with another IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar who has also been transferred. Nimbalkar was the additional commissioner (administration) in Bengaluru before being transferred to the internal security department.

The two IPS officer locked horns after D Roopa accused Nimbaklar of irregularities in the tender process of Rs 619 crore Bengaluru safe City project under the Nirbhaya scheme. Nimbaklar, on the other hand, accused D Roopa of interfering with the tender process without jurisdiction.

After the transfer, D Roopa on Thursday took to Twitter and said that the transfer will put her on an equal footing with Nimbalkar, but the post doesn’t matter to her. “I have been transferred more than double the times than the number of years of my career. Whistleblowing and firm action is rift with risks and I know that. I continue to do my job uncompromisingly, this post of that post, doesn’t matter (sic),” she tweeted.

 



 

 

“What matters is public interest must be upheld and the corrupt must be punished. If my shift paves the way for action on the corrupt, I welcome it,” she tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

How planning his own sessions helped Rahane for the challenge Down Under
by hindustantimes.com
‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status
by Megha
IIT-Bombay duo studied coughs to model spread of Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.