Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘If that girl apologises to Maharashtra...’: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ comment

‘If that girl apologises to Maharashtra...’: Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ comment

The war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana Ranaut’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Raut in his weekly editorial in Saamana – the Sena’s mouthpiece – on Thursday had hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police. (Photo: PTI/ HT)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday he will apologise to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut only if she says sorry to Maharashtra for “calling Mumbai a mini Pakistan” amid calls for the politician to back down.

The war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana Ranaut’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir” on Thursday. She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Raut in his weekly editorial in Saamana – the Sena’s mouthpiece – on Thursday had hit back and asked Ranaut not to return to Mumbai for criticising Mumbai Police.

Also read: Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise



“If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday.



“This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing,” he had said in his editorial.

The verbal duel had escalated on Saturday after Ranaut reacted to a Twitter user who claimed that the actor had not insulted Maratha king Shivaji and had called out “freedom of speech warriors” for not speaking up for her.

“In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?” Ranaut had tweeted from her team’s account.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey supports Kangana Ranaut against Sanjay Raut’s comments: ‘She is heartthrob of millions around the country’

Following this, Raut had advised Ranaut to use her own social media handle and not run it through the IT cell of a political party.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Sep 06, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

Bank officer shot dead by three men in Bihar
Sep 06, 2020 14:17 IST
Germany to discuss possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s poisoning
Sep 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Noida Metro to fine unmasked commuters Rs 500, Rs 100 for spitting
Sep 06, 2020 14:13 IST
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Sep 06, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.