Sections
Home / India News / ‘If these 10 states beat Covid, India can win’: PM Modi to chief ministers

‘If these 10 states beat Covid, India can win’: PM Modi to chief ministers

Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Tamil Nadu’s EK Palaniswami, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani were the chief ministers who attended the meeting.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a video conference with Chief Ministers of 10 states (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh) to discuss corona related situation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

India’s victory against the Covid-19 pandemic now depends on the performance of 10 states that account for 80% of active cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a group of chief ministers during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

With more than 22.68 lakh crore cases in India till Monday, Modi gave the examples of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to underline how the situation can be improved. He emphasised the need for greater cooperation between states and the Centre for more effective Covid-19 management.

He also said the government’s efforts are showing results.

Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (UP), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Tamil Nadu’s EK Palaniswami, K Chandrasekhar Rao of Telangana, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray, Amarinder Singh of Punjab and Gujarat’s Vijay Rupani were the chief ministers who attended the meeting. Defence minister Rajnath Singh too joined the meeting.



“In some districts of Delhi, Haryana and UP, Covid-19 had posed a major problem at some stage. Then we had a review meeting and an expert committee chaired by home minister Amit Shah was constituted. As a result, we were able to achieve almost everything that we wanted to,” Modi told the chief ministers.

In Delhi, Shah’s panel stepped up testing and sero-surveillance, redefined containment zones, and took several other measures to improve the situation.

While Modi underlined that containment, contact tracing and surveillance hold the key in the battle against the Coronavirus, he said that once infected persons are detected, there is an urgent need to diagnose people who may have been infected by them within the next 72 hours.

Modi hailed the effort of states and maintained that they can play an important role in the country’s battle against Covid-19.

He pointed out that the average fatality rate, or death rate for Covid-19 patients is continuously going down while the rate of recovery is increasing with each passing day, adding that the government’s efforts are showing results.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s father tells SC: ‘No one has seen my son hanging’
Aug 11, 2020 18:36 IST
IPL 2020: Emirates Cricket Board gets BCCI’s official clearance
Aug 11, 2020 18:33 IST
‘Alvida, Rahat Indori sahab’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal condole renowned Urdu poet’s death
Aug 11, 2020 18:36 IST
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Aug 11, 2020 18:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.