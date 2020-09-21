‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana Ranaut’s jibe at Maharashtra govt

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is seen at the Mohali international airport in Punjab in this file photo. (PTI Photo)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been in a tussle with the Shiv Sena, on Monday criticised the Maharashtra government after at least 10 people were killed in a building collapse in the western state’s Bhiwandi city.

Ranaut’s latest comments against the state government came after a Twitter user shared an article about the collapse of a three-storey building in Bhiwandi tagging the actor’s team. “Meanwhile Maharashtra government k-k-k-k-kNgnaa ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing,” Ranaut responded on Twitter.

“Painful scenes! Happens when Maharashtra govt has only the time to dismantle @KanganaTeam’s office! #Maharashtra #Bhiwandi,” the user had tweeted.

At least 10 people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi. The building collapsed at around 3:40am.

Ranaut’s tweet also came days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished her office in the city. Her office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the civic body on September 10. She had moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition of what BMC termed as “illegal alterations” at her office.

The civic body had earlier filed an affidavit in the high court, saying Ranaut had made substantial alterations and additions to the property unlawfully and that her allegations against it were “baseless”.

Ranaut has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government since she criticised Mumbai Police’s handling of the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She referred to Mumbai as “Pakistan-occupied Kashmir” and “Pakistan” and triggered a political controversy.

The state’s ruling alliance has accused her of carrying forward the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political agenda. Ranaut got security from the BJP-ruled Centre amid her spat with Sena leaders.