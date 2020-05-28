‘If you cheat, then…’: CPI (M) legislator in welcome speech to new members

The controversial law-maker, PK Sasi, who was earlier suspended from the party for alleged sexual misconduct, made the speech in Shornur (Palakkad) on Wednesday.

CPI (M) legislator PK Sasi, stating the “party policy”, is heard telling new members that if they cheat the party by leaving it, it will go to any lengths to “trouble them”.

“If you are with the party it will protect you come what may, but if you cheat it will go to any extent to trouble you. That is the policy of our party for long,” he said addressing a group of Muslim League workers who quit the party to join the ruling CPI(M).

He also said the party will support everyone who believes in its ideology come what may and it has a strong bond with workers. It is not clear how the speech got leaked to the media.

As controversy swirled around his speech, he expressed regret by saying it was a slip on his part.

“I spoke these words just to inspire a group of people who left our rival party to join us. It was a party function and I should not have used such words. I really regret it,” he said.

The Congress and the BJP have sought action against him, saying “he was spelling out the violent nature of the party.”

The ruling CPI(M) is yet to comment on his speech but many leaders expressed serious reservations over it, saying “it was unwarranted and uncalled for”.

The video shows that more than 25 people attended the meeting and social distancing norms were flouted.

“They are beyond the law of the land. They can indulge in anything and get away. The party is there to protect them,” said Congress MLA Anil Akkara, who is in home quarantine with three party MPs for meeting stranded people along the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border two weeks back.

A legislator from Shornur Sasi was suspended from the party for six months last year after a woman leader filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. Later a two-member party commission, which investigated the complaint, found no evidence of sexual advances, but his telephonic conversation with the complainant was not suited to the stature of a Communist leader. Subsequently, action was taken against him.

Later he was welcomed back into the party fold. The complainant did not file a police complaint as directed by the party. Though the Congress and BJP asked the party to hand over her complaint to the police it refused saying it was an internal matter of the party.