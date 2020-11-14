‘If you want to dig old graves, so can we’: Shiv Sena warns BJP

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Sena had never suppressed the voice of the opposition parties. He added that Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP, is not taken seriously by his own party--the BJP. (HT PHOTO.)

With the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi approaching its first anniversary on November 28, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut advised the Bharatiya Janata Party to forget about “Operation Lotus” to destabilise the government and work with the government for the welfare of the people. On the ongoing series of allegations made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, Raut, in a veiled warning, added that if the Sena starts digging old graves it will unearth skeletons of corruption involving the national party.

“I don’t think his party also takes whatever he does seriously. But opposition must criticise. We want a strong opposition party in the state. Those who know Uddhav Thackeray and knew Balasaheb Thackeray will definitely tell you that we never stiffle or suppress the opposition like it is done in other states and by the Centre. Therefore, he must stop leveling false allegations. If they want to dig old graves, even we can do that. But our outlook is to forget the past and move on. If we keep digging graves, we will find the skeletons of your corruption,” he said.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of Diwali, Raut recalled the same period last year when the movement to make a new political alliance to form the MVA government has started. He said that during this first year the Thackeray government faced several challenges, both natural and man-made, but the CM crossed the hurdles.

“Several unholy attempts were made to destabilise the governments but none were successful. In the last year, opposition tried to carry out several operations but could not even scratch the government. So they should stop the language of operation Lotus and work with the government for the state. Nobody in the state has any doubt in that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government will complete its full term and that he will remain the chief minister,” the Sena leader said.

The Rajya Sabha MP added that auspicious days for the people and for the government will start after Diwali. “In the remaining four years we will work for the good and welfare of the people in the state. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that we must forget the past and make Maharashtra stronger. If Maharashtra gains strength, the country becomes stronger, he said when I met him yesterday,” Raut said.