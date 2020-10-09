Sections
IFS day: PM Modi congratulates IFS officers for furthering national interests

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 11:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated IFS officers for their service on IFS day. (PTI Photo)

Greeting Indian Foreign Service officers on IFS day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that their work towards serving the nation and furthering national interests globally are commendable.

Their efforts during the Vande Bharat Mission, which was launched to bring Indians home from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic as international travel came to a halt, and other related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy, Modi added.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “On IFS day, greetings to all #IndianForeignService officers. Their work towards #ServingTheNation, furthering national interests globally are commendable. Their efforts during Vande Bharat Mission and other COVID related help to our citizens and other nations is noteworthy.”

