Sections
Home / India News / IIT-IIM alumnus S Gopalakrishnan appointed as additional secretary in PMO

IIT-IIM alumnus S Gopalakrishnan appointed as additional secretary in PMO

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has appointed three IAS officers to the Prime Minister’s Office including S Gopalakrishnan

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:16 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IAS officer S Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet

S Gopalakrishnan, a senior Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Gopalakrishnan’s appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The 1991 batch IAS officer is currently serving at the ministry of electronics where his responsibilities include issues related to e-governance, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, startups and innovation.

Gopalakrishnan is an electrical engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. He also holds a masters degree in development studies from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam.

The ACC order issued on Friday also cleared the appointment of Bihar cadre IAS officer C Sridhar as a joint secretary and Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Meera Mohanty as a director at the PMO. Sridhar, a 2001 batch officer with a post-graduate in agriculture with specialisation in genetics and plant breeding, is a senior deputy director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, colloquially referred to as the IAS academy. Meera Mohanty is serving at the Cabinet Secretariat.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drug lord Cheetah’s police remand extended till June 2
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
I miss bowling the most; can’t wait to start spinning again: Kuldeep
May 29, 2020 21:46 IST
P Varavara Rao accused in Elgar Parishad case admitted to JJ Hospital
May 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Mamata’s nod to 100% staff in offices from June 8, silence on local trains
May 29, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.