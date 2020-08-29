Sections
IIT-Indore teaches ancient sciences, mathematics in Sanskrit

IIT-Indore teaches ancient sciences, mathematics in Sanskrit

Titled “Understanding Classical Scientific Texts of India in an Immersive Sanskrit Environment”, the course was started to in a bid to expose the present generation to ancient knowledge, the official from the institute said.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:15 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Indore

The course will inspire participants to research, innovate, study and teach mathematics and science in Sanskrit, officials said.

The Indian Institute of Technology in Indore has introduced a unique course to impart mathematical and scientific knowledge from ancient texts in Sanskrit, an official said on Saturday.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-sponsored quality improvement programme began on August 22 and will continue till October 2 with a total of 62 hours of online classes, he said.

Over 750 candidates from all over the world were participating in the course, he added.



“Ancient texts of India, originally composed in Sanskrit, have a rich heritage of mathematical and scientific knowledge and the present generation is unaware of this. We started this course to make them aware of this ancient knowledge in Sanskrit itself,” said professor Neelesh Kumar, officiating director of IIT, Indore.

The course will inspire participants to research, innovate, study and teach mathematics and science in Sanskrit, he said.

According to an IIT official, the course has been divided into two parts, under which participants will first be taught the nuances of Sanskrit to build their understanding of the language and in the next part, they will be taught classical mathematics in Sanskrit.

A qualifying examination will also be conducted to evaluate the participants involved in the second part of the course and successful candidates will be awarded a certificate, he added.

