Sections
Home / India News / Illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore seized in UP, 12 held

Illegally printed NCERT books worth Rs 35 crore seized in UP, 12 held

In a joint operation, the special task force (STF) and the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 12 persons and claimed to have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in illegally...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:25 IST

By S Raju,

In a joint operation, the special task force (STF) and the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 12 persons and claimed to have busted a gang that was allegedly involved in illegally printing National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books.

Officials said the team also seized printed books worth Rs 35 crore from two stores in Partapur area of Meerut and Gajraula in Amroha district. Six facilities, where the books were allegedly printed, were sealed on Friday evening.

Meerut Police SSP, Ajay Shahni said, “The joint team recovered Rs 35 crores worth NCERT books, and printing machines. During the initial investigation, we came to know that these books were being sold in Delhi, Uttarakhand and other places through illegal means after being printed.”

Brajesh Singh, the deputy SP of STF, said the raids were conducted after receiving a tip-off. More than a dozen employees of the press and store were rounded up for interrogation. “The mastermind, Sachin Gupta, is still at large and efforts are being made to arrest him,” he added.



Singh said that approximately 900,000 books of NCERT were confiscated from Partapur store and STF would register a case after preparing a seizure list. He said that approximately the same number of books were found in Gajraula store and the list would be made soon .

Singh said that NCERT distributes its books after printing them in its Delhi-based printing press and that it doesn’t have any press in Meerut and other locations. Sachin Gupta and his aides started printing these books in their printing press. Over the period of time, they developed a good distribution system across the country.

(With ANI inputs)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct Covaxin trial through skin
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, social distancing, masks go for a toss in Pimpri market
Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST
Nagaland church body warns against ‘dangerous’ Chinese cult
Aug 22, 2020 18:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.