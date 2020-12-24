Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / IMA Manipur warns against large gatherings after night curfew relaxed for Christmas, New Year

IMA Manipur warns against large gatherings after night curfew relaxed for Christmas, New Year

In Manipur, the night curfew shall be imposed from 12 am to 4am on the intervening nights of 23rd and 24th December, 24th and 25th December and 31st December and 1st January.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 15:39 IST

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Imphal

IMA Manipur has advised elders over 60 yrs with comorbidities, pregnant women and children under 10 years to stay at home. (HT photo)

Close on the heels of Manipur government’s move to relax night curfew for a couple of hours to allow Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Manipur chapter, has said that a surge in Covid-19 cases cannot be ruled out following the festive season.

Urging against large gatherings at all cost apart from avoidance of crowded places, IMA Manipur president Dr Shyamkumar Laishram and state secretary Dr Ng Arunkumar Singh, said, “Individuals over 60 yrs in age and with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 should stay at home. Social distancing protocol should be followed strictly.” The officials also advised frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer.

Regional IMA branch also broadcast a Facebook live program in collaboration with SHIJA Foundation on “Emerging Trend of COVID-19 and Precautions for Christmas and New Year”.

On Tuesday, the state authorities relaxed the night curfew, imposed since November 27, for a few hours on the twin occasions of Christmas and New Year. The night curfew shall be imposed from 10pm to 4am on all days except the intervening nights of 23rd and 24th December, 24th and 25th December and 31st December and 1st January, when curfew hours would begin from 12 midnight and last till 4am, the government order said.

Also Read: 133 new recoveries in Manipur, no fresh deaths recorded

As on Wednesday, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur reached 26,030 with 102 new recoveries, officials said. Manipur’s Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 93.54%.

The cumulative number of positive cases in the state stands at 27,827, including 1,459 active cases, they added. The cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 338.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
BCCI approves 10-team IPL fom 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleges Delhi Jal Board office vandalised by BJP workers
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Sensex rises by 529 points to end day at close to 47,000; Nifty finishes just below 13,750
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Indian economy recovering fast, growth to turn positive in Q3: RBI article
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Trinamool pick holes in PM’s Tagore comments at Visva-Bharati; BJP hits back
by Tanmay Chatterjee
BCCI approves 10-team IPL fom 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.