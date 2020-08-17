Sections
Home / Mumbai News / IMA Thane condemns Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s comment

IMA Thane condemns Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s comment

Indian Medical Association demanded Raut’s resignation, as RS MP, following his off-the-cuff remark to a Marathi news channel on Sunday that “compounders are better … I always take medicines from a compounder…”

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:18 IST

By Ankita G Menon, Hindustan Times Thane

Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha (RS) member Sanjay Raut. (HT photo)

Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Thane chapter has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, condemning the comment made by the Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha (RS) member Sanjay Raut a day ago.

They have demanded Raut’s resignation, as RS MP, following his off-the-cuff remark to a Marathi news channel on Sunday that “compounders are better … I always take medicines from a compounder…”

They took exception to the comment, as doctors have been front-line workers amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak and many have succumbed to the viral infection while treating patients.

“At a time, when the world is trying to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, we expect a more positive outlook and encouragement towards our work and efforts. We have drawn the CM’s attention to his (Raut) comment,” said Dr. Santosh Kadam, president, IMA’s Thane chapter.



“At such a critical time, we look up to the government and politicians to stand up for front-line workers. We are working at great personal risk and also our dependents. We cannot work efficiently and sincerely because of such a negative and derogatory comment. We are demoralised and urge necessary action against him (Raut),” the letter stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract Covid-19
Aug 17, 2020 14:51 IST
Post-COVID clinic to help analyse patients reporting fresh symptoms
Aug 17, 2020 14:42 IST
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Aug 17, 2020 14:48 IST
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rises to 2,399
Aug 17, 2020 14:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.