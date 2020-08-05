IMD: Intense rain likely in central, peninsular regions

New Delhi: A low-pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal for the first this monsoon season since June 21, which is likely to cause intense rainfall in central and peninsular India over the next three to four days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. Northwest India, including Delhi which had a rain deficiency of 28% as on Tuesday, is likely to largely remain dry during the period.

IMD said the monsoon is in its active phase over Konkan and adjoining areas of the western coast, Odisha, and West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is also lying over south Gujarat, which has strengthened monsoon flow over the Arabian Sea. Most parts of Konkan and Goa, including Mumbai, have been receiving heavy rain.

IMD scientists said 10 weather stations in Mumbai have recorded extremely heavy rain of over 21 cm since Monday. “The heaviest spell was between 11.30 pm to 5.30 am on August 3 [Monday] night,” said National Weather Forecasting Centre senior scientist RK Jenamani.

The low-pressure area over the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast is likely to move overland and reach Gujarat on August 7 across central India. “It will bring extremely heavy rain on its path covering Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. Gujarat is also getting moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea. The rain deficiency over central India will reduce this week,” said Jenamani. “We are not expecting rain in northwest India until August 8. Another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around August 9.”

The low-pressure areas are the main rain-bearing systems during monsoon, which bring rain to parts of central and east India.

IMD said the monsoon trough, which is presently near its normal position between Ganganagar and the Bay of Bengal, is likely to become active during the next two to three days.

“The lower level south-westerly/westerly winds have strengthened over the Arabian Sea and over southern parts of Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Due to these favourable conditions, monsoon will enter its active phase over central and peninsular India from Tuesday for the next 3-4 days,” an IMD bulletin said. It said widespread and heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was likely over Konkan, Goa, Mumbai, Madhya Maharashtra on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely at a few places over coastal Karnataka, over Kerala and Marathwada from August 4 to 7. Heavy rain is likely over parts of Gujarat on August 5 and 6 and over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh on August 4 and 5.”

IMD has also issued a moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning warning for east Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Vidharbha on Wednesday.

There was 2% rain deficiency across the country as on Tuesday with 10% in the east and northeast, 20% in the northwest, 7% in central India, and 14% excess in peninsular India. The country has recorded a 9.7% rainfall deficiency in July.

A good monsoon, which accounts for 70% of India’s annual rainfall, is crucial for the agriculture sector, on which at least 700 million people in India depend on for livelihood. The monsoon is crucial for the yield of rice, wheat, sugarcane, and oilseeds in a country where farming accounts for about 15% of the economy but employs over half of its people.

Presently, strong squally winds with wind speed reaching 50-60kmph are prevailing over east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Gujarat- Konkan-Karnataka coasts, over Mumbai and also over south and central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue over these regions on Wednesday and over northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fisherman are advised not to venture into Arabian Sea, along and off Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa coasts and into eastcentral and northeast Arabian Sea during August 4 to 6 and into south and central Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha and West Bengal coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Southwest monsoon currently is in active to vigorous phase over Konkan coast and adjoining area of west coasts including Mumbai and over east coast of India covering Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

IMD has issued a red category warning for Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for heavy to extremely heavy rain and orange category warning for Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday. A red category warning implies that disaster management authorities should act immediately to control any heavy rain related disasters and an orange category warning indicates that they should be prepared to avert any rain related disasters.