Home / India News / IMD issues heavy rain forecast for Rajasthan, Gujarat

IMD issues heavy rain forecast for Rajasthan, Gujarat

Monsoon rains have intensified over central and western regions because of the formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal. India Meteorological Department (IMD)...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:27 IST

By Jayashree Nandi,

Monsoon rains have intensified over central and western regions because of the formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) authorities have forecast extremely heavy rain, measuring over 20 centimetres (cm), in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Sunday and Monday.

There is a well-marked low-pressure area lying over northwest Madhya Pradesh (MP). It is very likely to move westwards across Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, IMD said in its Sunday bulletin.

Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that there is a high risk of flash floods in some areas of western MP, parts of eastern and western Rajasthan and Gujarat on Sunday.



The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position (from Ganganagar to the Bay of Bengal). It is likely to remain active during the next two-three days. Due to these favourable conditions, IMD is expecting extremely heavy rain over Rajasthan and Gujarat; heavy to very heavy rain over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan during the next two-three days.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Monday; rainfall activity is likely to increase over east and adjoining central India from Monday again.

Low-pressure areas are the main rain-bearing systems during monsoon months in the core monsoon zone that includes large parts of central and eastern India.

Heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely over Odisha between Monday and Wednesday, and very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Jharkhand on Wednesday.

IMD has also forecast moderate thunderstorms with lightning in some places over southern Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

Until Saturday, central, western and some regions of the southern peninsula have recorded excess and large excess (over 60%) rains.

For example, Saurashtra and Kutch have recorded 197% excess rain; Gujarat 90% excess; MP 29% excess; Konkan and Goa 98% excess.

Overall monsoon rain over the country since June 1 has been 7% excess. There has been a 6% excess monsoon rainfall in eastern and north-eastern India; 14% deficient over northwest India; 13% excess over central India and 26% excess over the southern peninsula.

