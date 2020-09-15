Sections
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India

There are no indications of monsoon withdrawal from north-west parts of the country yet

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position – from Ganganagar in western Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal. Its eastern end is likely to remain to the south of its normal position until Thursday (September 17). (Representational Photo/AP)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, Maharashtra, parts of Gujarat, coastal and northern interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next four-five days.

A well-marked low pressure area is lying over west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northern AP coast.

It is very likely to move west and north-westwards across Telangana during the next two-three days.

The monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position – from Ganganagar in western Rajasthan to the Bay of Bengal. Its eastern end is likely to remain to the south of its normal position until Thursday (September 17).



An offshore trough at mean sea level is running from southern Gujarat coast to northern Karnataka coast. It is likely to persist along the west coast during the next five days.

IMD is expecting widespread and heavy rains in the peninsular region because of these favourable conditions.

There are no indications of monsoon withdrawal from north-west parts of the country yet.

“We haven’t got any indication as yet of monsoon withdrawal from north-west India. Another low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 17, but we need to assess the models further to be certain. Monsoon withdrawal can begin only once anticyclonic flow is established and moisture reduces significantly over the region,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

