IMD: Monsoon to resume over north-west region from today

New Delhi: After a brief lull, monsoon rains will resume in northwest and central India from Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). There is an 8% monsoon rain deficiency over northwest India during this season.

The monsoon trough which had moved northwards to the Himalayan foothills around July 8 bringing intense rains to east and northeast India has moved back almost to its normal position and is passing along Amritsar in Punjab; Chandigarh; Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh; Dumka in Jharkhand and Canning in West Bengal.

It’s likely to rain all along these regions because of high moisture incursion and easterly winds blowing from the direction of Bay of Bengal. Delhi however is likely to receive light, patchy rain during the period.

The eastern end of the monsoon trough (line of low pressure) has shifted further southwards causing significant reduction in rainfall intensity over northeast India. Under influence of likely strengthening of lower level easterlies and hence the monsoon tough, widespread rain with some heavy to very heavy rain is likely over northwestern plains during July 15 to 18 with maximum intensity and distribution of rainfall on July 16 and 18, IMD’s Tuesday bulletin said.

Widespread and very heavy rain is likely over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal during next 2 days. Under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast, heavy to very heavy rain will affect north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan from July 14 to 16 with extremely heavy rain over parts of north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on July 15 and over south Gujarat region on July 16.

“The monsoon trough has come down so there will be relief from extreme rains in northeast India. When the trough moves to the plains, there is easterly wind flow. This makes conditions favourable for rain in regions where the trough passes. There is a feeble western disturbance affecting the northwestern region and a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh. These will help bring rain to northwest India but it will not be very intense. There will be a lot of rain along the west coast also mainly due to wind convergence,” explained K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre.

“We are expecting rain intensity to be higher in Uttarakhand, east and west UP, east Rajasthan, Delhi NCR may get light rain and thunder,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The country has received 12% excess rains till now since June 1 when monsoon arrived; 16% excess over east and northeast India; 8% deficient in northwest India; 17% excess over central India and 14% excess over peninsular India.

Bihar and east UP have 57% and 54% excess rains respectively since June 1 because of extremely heavy rains and flooding in the foothills but Jammu and Kashmir is 60% deficient; Himachal Pradesh is 28% deficient; Uttarakhand in 7% deficient and west Uttar Pradesh is 27% deficient.