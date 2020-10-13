IMD predicts heavy rain in peninsular region today

Sections
The deep depression is likely to move west-north-westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam early on October 13 as deep depression with a maximum wind speed of 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian forest guard stands on a boat as he patrols through the flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam. (AP)

The depression over west central Bay of Bengal has intensified into an intense low-pressure system that will bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of peninsular, central India and the west coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The deep depression that is centred about 250 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 290 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 330 km east-southeast of Narsapur is likely to bring widespread and heavy to extremely heavy rain (over 20 cm) in many places over east & west Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram, Srikakulam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and other parts of south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, south Konkan, Goa, south Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, north Kerala, south Chhattisgarh etc from October 12 to 14.

