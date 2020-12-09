Sections
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

“Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on December 9,” IMD said.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:54 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Chennai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours. (ANI/ File photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the next 24 hours.

It also warned about light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area on December 10, December 11, and December 12.

