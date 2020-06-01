IMD says Nisarga likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ on June 3: All you need to know

According to the IMD, super cyclone Nisarga will again weaken into a cyclonic storm in the second half of June 4. (Hindustan Times)

The depression in the south-west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and will turn into a cyclone, named Nisarga, in the next 24 hours, Anand Kumar Sharma, deputy director-general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to reach Northern Maharashtra coast and the southern coast of Gujarat on June 3 evening/night, the IMD stated. This comes just days after super cyclonic storm Amphan lashed parts of coastal West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh on May 20.

Here’s all about cyclone Nisarga:

• According to the IMD, cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ will cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Daman on June 3.

• Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the states on June 3 and June 4.

• According to IMD’s scientist Ananda Kumar Das, the depression is located about 370 kilometres southwest of Goa’s Panjim, 690 kilometres south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 kilometres south-south-west of Gujarat’s Surat.

• “It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening or night of June 3,” Das said.

• The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday evening. It will turn into a cyclonic storm in the early hours of June 2.

• Cyclone Nisarga is likely to turn to into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening or night hours of June 3, the IMD stated in its bulletin on Monday.

• Nisarga, as a severe cyclonic storm, will have a wind speed of 105-115, gusting to 125 kilometres per hour at 5.30 pm on June 3, the Met department’s bulletin read.

• According to the IMD, ‘Nisarga’ will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the second half of June 4.