IMD to use impact-based warning

An impact-based cyclone warning system will be used experimentally this year during the cyclone season, said the director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who met on Thursday with key officials from the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and others to prepare for the cyclone season between October and December.

The system will use meteorological data in combination with geospatial and population data to assess the impact of the cyclone in a particular area and provide location of district-specific tailored warnings for the tropical cyclones.

“Damage caused to infrastructure due to cyclones is increasing world over. With India’s growing economy, we aim to reduce the damage and economic losses to property and infrastructure. The dynamic, impact-based cyclone warning will be commissioned this season,” said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, IMD’s director general.

NDMA, meanwhile, has taken up National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project to develop a Web-based Dynamic Composite Risk Atlas (Web-DCRA) in collaboration with IMD and the governments of coastal states.