IMD tracks low-pressure system in Arabian Sea and its impact on monsoon, says heatwave is gone

Dark clouds and rain streaks are seen above Kangra Valley in Dharmsala, on Thursday. The Himalayan region saw some strong winds and heavy rain. (AP Photo)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea. In its weather outlook released on Friday afternoon, the IMD further said that conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the monsoon.

A low-pressure area is likely to form in the Aabia Sea on May 31. “The low-pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the West-Central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter,” the IMD said in its outlook.

“The low-pressure area is likely to move northwestwards across south Oman and east Yemen coasts during next 48 hours and then move west-southwestwards,” it further said.

It also predicted scattered rainfall accompanied with lightening and squall in western Himalayan region and adjoining plains for three days under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough.

The IMD said that heatwave has abated from most parts of the country, and relief from extreme heat will be there from May 30 to June 2.

The weather department had said earlier on Friday that the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 1.

Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Himalayan region, the North-Western parts of the country would have temperatures less than 40 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

“We have said that monsoon will hit Kerala on 1st June, it’s a good sign. First week is going to be good for west coast especially up to Maharashtra,” he said.

The advance of the monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season. As the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas.